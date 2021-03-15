Featured Features Photos & Video 

Yozakura illuminated cherry blossoms at Shukkei-en

Every spring Shukkei-en Garden opens late and lights up the beautiful blossoms on its many varieties of cherry trees. It can be pretty chilly, but pack your down jacket and rock up with a fondue kit and a bottle of wine (food and drink not allowed in 2021 due to COVID-19 prevention measures), as I saw one couple had done for a romantic hanami.

The illumination event returns in 2021 after being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and will be held March 22-April 1. Please check here for more details, including the COVID-19 prevention measures that will be in place. The garden is open until 9:00pm and admission is until 30 minutes before closing.

 

