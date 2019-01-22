fbpx
Young Americans Workshop March 2019

Our near neighbors in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi will be host to the next Young Americans Workshop- An international Dance, Song and Performance workshop for kids this March.

There are spaces available if you are interested in signing your kids up.

International Residents Poster (PDF)
MCAS Residents Poster (PDF)

Sign up online:

  1. First send a blank (no subject or content) email to : [email protected]  (in order to register your email account)
  2. Check the availability of the Iwakuni location – as of 1/22 there are still spaces for Japanese resident children and International resident children to join at both the Elementary school age as well as the Junior High School and High School age groups. 

Read more on the official website about the YoungAmericans Youth Outreach Workshops

See past write ups and details about the YoungAmericans on GetHiroshima.

