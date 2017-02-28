Featured Features Photos & Video Ume at Shukkei-en Garden 2017 February 28, 2017February 28, 2017 Paul Walsh 39 Views 0 Comment Shukkei-en, spring, ume plum blossom Harbingers of spring, the ume plum blossoms in Shukkei-en Garden ume grove are nearing full bloom. The last day of February was lovely and warm with clear blue skies; perfect viewing conditions for the fragrant plum blossoms. Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)