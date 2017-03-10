The Return of Pierre The Maze Detective

The second volume of Hiro Kamigaki and IC4’s international hit children’s book Pierre The Maze Detective is published today.

It’s been a big week for Hiro Kamigaki and his boutique design firm IC4 based on Jizo-dori near Hiroshima’s Peace Boulevard. First they picked up some gold medals at a design show for a well-received poster campaign UN Women Egypt. And today, on March 10, the second volume of their international hit children’s book Pierre The Maze Detective hits Japan’s bookstores. Coming three after Pierre’s debut, the plucky detective’s creator Hiro Kamigaki and his team at IC4 put even more time into producing the follow up. Looking at the incredibly detailed and colorful illustrations which IC4 has made its trademark, one can only imagine the late nights and tired eyes that went into its creation.

The first volume Pierre The Maze Detective: The Search For The Stolen Maze Stone has been translated into around 30 languages and has delighted kids all over the world. Coloring books, sticker books and even jigsaw puzzles followed.

Pierre’s second adventure, The Mystery of the Empire Maze Tower will be released on March 15. The original Japanese version of the book – printed in Japan at impressively high quality – can be ordered on Amazon now and foreign language versions are planned for the fall.

