Starbucks 2017 Limited Edition Sakura Products: Purity

Starbucks releases the second wave of its annual limited edition sakura cherry blossom-themed cup and tumblers on March 1.



Following the hugely popular “Harmony” line released on February 15, the “Purity” line of 17 more cups and tumblers Starbucks will go on sale at branches across the country on March 1.

Petal handy stainless bottle 400ml ¥4200

Petal handy stainless bottle 500ml ¥4500

Pink gradient stainless mug 355ml ¥3200

Layered petal create your stainless tumbler 473ml ¥290

Petal tumbler 473ml ¥1900

Layered petal tumbler 355ml ¥1700

Embossed stainless cylinder tumbler 355ml ¥3600

Petal stainless bottle 330ml ¥3400

Sunny bottle (White) 500ml ¥2500

Stainless sunny bottle (Blue) 500ml ¥2900

Double wall glass 296ml ¥2300

Gradient stainless mug (White) 355ml ¥3200

Bright handy stainless bottle 350ml ¥4100

Clay mug 355ml ¥1900

Gold mug 355ml ¥2500

Starbucks purity sakura cards ¥620

Bright mug 355ml ¥1700