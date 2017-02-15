Starbucks 2017 Limited Edition Sakura Products: Harmony

The plum blossoms may only just be poking their heads out, but Starbucks released the first wave of it’s annual sakura cherry blossom-themed line of cups and tumblers today.

The 20 item product line has been named “Harmony” to express “the harmony of the Japanese race”. It’s to be followed on March 1 with 17 more in a line called “Purity”. The Harmony line doesn’t only feature cherry blossoms in its designs, but other spring flowers too.

Here’s the Harmony full line up (as shown above) with prices released February 15, 2017.

Full bloom create your tumbler 473ml ¥2900

Double wall sunny bottle (Pink) 473ml ¥2500

Full bloom stainless steel tumbler 355ml ¥3600

Full bloom stainless bottle 480ml ¥4400

Full bloom stainless bottle 355 ml ¥3600

Full bloom double wall glass 355ml ¥2400

Full bloom stainless sunny bottle 500ml ¥2900

Frosted tumbler 473ml ¥1900

Full bloom tumbler 355ml ¥1700

Double wall sunny bottle green 473ml ¥2500

Stainless combination bottle 350ml ¥4000

Combination mug 355ml ¥1700

Gradient mug 237ml ¥1700

Starbucks sakura cards ¥620

Full bloom glass 296ml ¥2400

Heat resistant combination mug glass 355ml ¥1500

Full bloom beverage card ¥620

Combination beverage card ¥620

Stainless mug (Pink) 355ml ¥3200

Stainless mug (White) 355ml ¥3200

These sakura lines are getting ever more popular so you shouldn’t hang around. Most of them are already sold out in the Starbucks online store.

We won’t be too surprised to find a few of these making their way onto auction sites.