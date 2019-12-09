“Seeking Sustainability” Monthly Events started in October 2019 with the aim of promoting positive successes in sustainable businesses, products, services, destinations and lifestyles in Japan and around the world. 日本語下





The events are produced by Inbound Ambassador in collaboration with Jizo Hat KK and GetHiroshima and held in Hiroshima city. The aim of the event is to gather people together who are interested in reducing their impact on the environment while improving the quality of our lives and community.

The aim of the event is to enjoy learning new ideas and trying new things while encouraging each other to be more passionate and active about improving our communities and the planet!

Please join by reserving your place and buying your tickets in advance.

Schedule:

18:45 Doors open 19:00 Welcome & 5-10 min introductions from 2-3 speakers about innovative products, services, and projects. 19:30 Zero-Waste Workshop – learn how to make natural, useful, high-quality products without the usual waste while having fun. (If possible: Bring your own small reusable jars or containers to bring your creation home). 20:00 Eating (Vegan/Plant-Based Sweets & Snacks), Drinks & chatting, *Freecycle exchange (bring good quality items to give away to others at the event freely). 21:00 End of event – let’s take a group photo



2019

October 25th:

Short Talk by JJWalsh – Inbound Ambassador – Introduction of Exciting Sustainable Innovation, Products and Services in Japan You Want to Know About!

November 22nd:

Short Talk by Guest Speaker Kenneth Parker PhD talking about his experience with sustainable landscaping design in Japan.

December 13th:

Short talks by JJWalsh (Zero-Waste X-mas shopping), Kako Okano (Fridays4Future Hiroshima), Reiko Inaba (Deep Kure Guided Tours).

2020

January 17, 2020

…details coming soon…

*FREECYCLE: Please be prepared to take it home or donate it to the Second Street donation pile if it is not adopted at the event, thanks!*

毎月、「サステイナビリティを求めて」と題したイベントを開催しています。初回は、2019年10月におこなわれました。日本や世界中のサステイナブルなビジネス、製品、サービス、観光地、ライフスタイルを、ポジティブな形でプロモーションしていくことが目的です。

本イベントは、広島市内で、インバウンド・アンバサダーとJizo Hat KK、GetHiroshimaが共催。環境への影響を低減させることに興味を持つ人、私達の暮らしやコミュニティの質を改善していこうとする人の集いです。

このイベントの狙いは、私達のコミュニティや地球を守ることに、もっと情熱を持ち、積極的になるため、お互いに新しいアイデアを学び、新しいことに挑戦することです。

事前予約をお勧めしています!チケットを入手してくださいね。

スケジュール:

18:45

開場

19:00

お出迎え&2、3名のスピーカーが、5-10分の画期的な製品、サービス、プロジェクトについて紹介してくれます。

19:30

ゴミ・ゼロ・ワークショップ: ナチュラルで便利、高品質の製品を、いつものようなゴミを出さずに作る方法を楽しく学びます。(可能であれば、自分用に再利用可能な瓶や容器を持ってきてください。作成したものを入れて持って帰っていただけます。)

20:00

食事(ビーガン/植物ベースのお菓子や軽食)、飲物をいただきながら雑談

※フリーサイクル物々交換(品質の良い不要品をお持ちいただき、イベント会場で、他の参加者に譲ってあげましょう。)

21:00

イベント終了、グループ写真を撮ります。

10/25

インバウンド・アンバサダーのJJウォルシュによるショート・トーク。日本にもあるサステイナブルな革新、製品、サービスについて、ご紹介します!

11/22

ゲスト・スピーカーとして、ケネス・パーカー博士をお迎えし、日本におけるサステイナブルな景観デザインのご経験についてお話いただきます。

12/13

JJウォルシュ(ゴミ・ゼロのクリスマス・ショッピング)、オカノ・カコさん(Fridays4Future Hiroshima)、稲葉玲子さん(Deep Kureガイドツアー)のショート・トークをおこないます。

2020/1/17

詳細は後日!

※フリーサイクル: イベントで引き取り手がなかったアイテムについては、リサイクルショップ「セカンド・ストリート」に寄付するか、また自宅に持って帰ってもらうことになります。ご了承ください!