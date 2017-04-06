Spring 2017 is the last chance to ride the train to enjoy the cherry blossoms at “sakura station” Ushio on the Sanko-sen Line before it closes in next year.

Ushio Station [潮駅] is about about half way between the (mostly) single track Sanko-sen train line that runs between Miyoshi and Gotsu. It is well known among Sanko-sen and sakura fans for its many cherry trees which extend from the station along the side of the Go-no-kawa River. It’s a great place to head for to bid adieu to the Sanko Line, take a stroll, enjoy a bento under the cherry trees, and grab an onsen hot spring bath.

Sakura Walk

The 2.3km walk north along the sakura-lined river to the red Shiki-bashi Bridge [信喜橋] makes for a lovely one hour out and back stroll.

Ushio Onsen [潮温泉]

5-min walk south from Ushio Station

Legend has it that this hot spring with cloudy, greenish brown water, and which offers views of the river, was discovered by a fox. Buffet lunches by reservation and accommodation also available.

Hot spring: Adult ¥420, Child ¥210

Lunch: 11:30-13:00 ¥870 (reservations required)

Overnight stay (including 2 meals): ¥7150~

Closed: Every 2nd Wednesday

Tel: 0855-82-2212

The 10:02 Sanko-sen train from Miyoshi arrives at Ushio at 11:28. The next train continuing on to Gotsu isn’t until 18:28 and the next train to return to Miyoshi is at 17:18, giving you lots of time to chill out around Ushio. See the full Sanko-sen train schedule in English here.

Keep an eye on the progress of the cherry blossoms at Ushio Station by checking out the most recent Instagram posts.