Sakura cherry blossoms at Ushio Station on the Sanko-sen Train Line
“Sakura Station” Ushio

Spring 2017 is the last chance to ride the train to enjoy the cherry blossoms at “sakura station” Ushio on the Sanko-sen Line before it closes in next year.

Ushio Station [潮駅] is about about half way between the (mostly) single track Sanko-sen train line that runs between Miyoshi and Gotsu. It is well known among Sanko-sen and sakura fans for its many cherry trees which extend from the station along the side of the Go-no-kawa River. It’s a great place to head for to bid adieu to the Sanko Line, take a stroll, enjoy a bento under the cherry trees, and grab an onsen hot spring bath.

Sakura at Ushio Station on the Sankosen Train Line

Sakura Walk

The 2.3km walk north along the sakura-lined river to the red Shiki-bashi Bridge [信喜橋] makes for a lovely one hour out and back stroll.

Sakura walk from Ushio station
Shiki-bashi Bridge [信喜橋]

Ushio Onsen [潮温泉]
5-min walk south from Ushio Station
Legend has it that this hot spring with cloudy, greenish brown water, and which offers views of the river, was discovered by a fox. Buffet lunches by reservation and accommodation also available.

Ushio Onsen
Buffet lunch at Ushio Onsen
Ushio Onsen accommodation

Hot spring: Adult ¥420, Child ¥210
Lunch: 11:30-13:00 ¥870 (reservations required)
Overnight stay (including 2 meals): ¥7150~
Closed: Every 2nd Wednesday
Tel: 0855-82-2212

The 10:02 Sanko-sen train from Miyoshi arrives at Ushio at 11:28. The next train continuing on to Gotsu isn’t until 18:28 and the next train to return to Miyoshi is at 17:18, giving you lots of time to chill out around Ushio. See the full Sanko-sen train schedule in English here.

Keep an eye on the progress of the cherry blossoms at Ushio Station by checking out the most recent Instagram posts.

