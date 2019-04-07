Pokemon x Hiroshima Carp

Pokemon and the Hiroshima Carp baseball organization join forces for the third time with a new limited line up of merchandise.

The range of products includes T-shirts, charms and, of course, “muffler towels” and plastic files, all featuring the Magicarp Pokemon (known as Koiking in Japan)will go on sale at the Hiroshima Pokemon Center in SOGO and Pokemon Center Online from April 20.

T-shirt “Koiking” red and white [130 ¥3,000（S／M／L）¥3,500]

“Jump” T-shirt red and gray [130 ¥3,000（S／M／L）¥3,500]

“Jump” T-shirt red and black [130 ¥3,000（S／M／L）¥3,500]

“Koiking” and “Jump” Muffler Towels [¥1,000]

Acrylic Charms [¥720]

Clear files [¥260]

Will you be trying to get’em all?