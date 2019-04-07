pokemon hiroshima carp collaboration 2019
Pokemon x Hiroshima Carp

Pokemon and the Hiroshima Carp baseball organization join forces for the third time with a new limited line up of merchandise.

The range of products includes T-shirts, charms and, of course,  “muffler towels” and plastic files, all featuring the Magicarp Pokemon (known as Koiking in Japan)will go on sale at the Hiroshima Pokemon Center in SOGO and Pokemon Center Online from April 20.

 

T-shirt “Koiking” red and white [130　¥3,000（S／M／L）¥3,500]

 

“Jump” T-shirt red and gray [130　¥3,000（S／M／L）¥3,500]

 

“Jump” T-shirt  red and black [130　¥3,000（S／M／L）¥3,500]

 

“Koiking” and “Jump” Muffler Towels 　[¥1,000]

 

Acrylic Charms [¥720]

Clear files [¥260]

 

Will you be trying to get’em all?

Paul Walsh

Paul arrived in Hiroshima "for a few months" back in 1996. He is the co-founder of GetHiroshima.com and loves running in the mountains.

