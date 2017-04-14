Ohnan rapeseed policeman
Features Museums & Attractions Nature 

Our favorite “sleeping” policeman in Ohnan

Paul Walsh 8 Views 0 Comment

A must-stop photo spot on a spring visit to Ohnan.

It’s hard to imagine that there is much crime in sleepy Ohnan Town, just across the border in Shimane Prefecture, but the area has a conspicuous number inanimate police officers standing to attention 24 hours a day, every day of the year, whatever the weather.

Ohnan rapeseed policeman 5

Our favorite of these upright sleeping policemen is along Route 7 which follows a tributary of the Go-no-kawa River. The slightly folorn-looking officer stands in a field of rapeseed plants which turn a glorious golden yellow in April. It’s a lovely place to stop and snap a photo or three, especially if you are on your way to see the peach blossoms in Kaizumi Village.

Ohnan rapeseed policeman
Ohnan rapeseed policeman 4
Ohnan rapeseed policeman 6
Ohnan rapeseed policeman 8
Ohnan rapeseed policeman 7

Paul Walsh

Paul arrived in Hiroshima "for a few months" back in 1996. He is the co-founder of GetHiroshima.com and loves running in the mountains.

You May Also Like

mizuho godola

Mizuho Highland

Paul Walsh 0
Onan unkai sea of clouds

Ohnan: Slow Life & Gourmet Food in Hidden Japan

Paul Walsh 2
Koboku-no-mori

Koboku no Mori Herb Garden

Paul Walsh 0

Leave a Reply