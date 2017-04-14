Our favorite “sleeping” policeman in Ohnan

A must-stop photo spot on a spring visit to Ohnan.

It’s hard to imagine that there is much crime in sleepy Ohnan Town, just across the border in Shimane Prefecture, but the area has a conspicuous number inanimate police officers standing to attention 24 hours a day, every day of the year, whatever the weather.

Our favorite of these upright sleeping policemen is along Route 7 which follows a tributary of the Go-no-kawa River. The slightly folorn-looking officer stands in a field of rapeseed plants which turn a glorious golden yellow in April. It’s a lovely place to stop and snap a photo or three, especially if you are on your way to see the peach blossoms in Kaizumi Village.