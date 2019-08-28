Until October 31, Hiroshima Orizuru Tower’s rooftop observation deck, with its inspired design and unrivaled views, is open until midnight. Perfect for those who’d like to linger after watching the sunset or enjoy a drink after dinner.

The “Roof Top Bar” serves a selection of special cocktails. On the menu are award-winning, locally-made Sakurao craft gin and drinks featuring refreshing locally grown citrus. Light food and desserts are also on sale.

Admission to the observation deck is usually ¥1700, but after 7pm, when the bar opens, it is only ¥1000 (¥500 for under 18s). Each person does, however, have to purchase at least one drink or food item. The cocktails shown above cost ¥1000 each and other soft and alcoholic drinks start at ¥500 (see the full menu).

The payment system is a little convoluted. You have to buy strips of tickets which can be redeemed for food and drinks. The ticket strips available are ¥1000, ¥3000 (you actually get ¥3200 worth of tickets), ¥5000 (you actually get ¥5400 worth of tickets) and ¥10,000 (you actually get ¥11,000 worth of tickets). Use of the tickets can be shared among members of a group.

Readmission is allowed with a standard Orizuru Tower ticket, so if you have visited earlier in the day (and still have your ticket), you can go to the Roof Top Bar for no extra charge.

Hiroshima Orizuru Tower Roof Top Bar

Opening hours: 19:00-24:00 (L.O. 23:00)

Admission:

Adults: ¥1000

Under 18s: ¥500 (children up to 4 years old are free)

