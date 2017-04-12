Inspiration of a Zero-Waste Town

Have you heard the story about the Japanese town that separates garbage into 60 categories? Some may say it’s too much trouble, but after visiting I’m convinced we should all consider the change.

The town of Kamikatsu-cho 上勝 in Tokushima prefecture is a great case study in sustainable community planning that should inspire us all in some way. Accessible from the Hiroshima area in just over four hours via Okayama and over the impressive Seto-Ohashi bridges. It is a beautiful village set in a valley with wonderful local products, onsens, hiking trails and more to attract visitors. My favorite viewpoint is accessible as you first arrive at the main part of town, next to the Farmer’s market. Here, the river in the valley below opens up in front of you, it is picture-perfect even on a less-than-perfect winter’s day.

It wouldn’t have gotten on my radar, however, if it wasn’t featured on the JFS site and the Stories youtube channel as the only place in Japan to aim for a Zero-Waste target. On our visit, we immediately felt comfortable surrounded by serene nature and beautiful valley views. It’s easy to see the attraction for tired urbanites. Until recently, domestic tourism to Kamikatsu has focused on its local, high-quality foods, leisure activities such as hot-springs, and active fun such as hiking, camping and kayaking. The town’s zero-waste policies has attracted a new type of visitor drawn to sustainability planning. Thousands of academics, media, government planners and researchers come to the town each year according to Tada-san at the the local town hall. He told me that 2,785 came to the town to do research in 2015 and they expect numbers were higher in 2016.

The target to eliminate waste by 2020 is ambitious and when I visited in the Fall of 2016, they claim to be more than 80% to their goal. In this age of mindfulness, striving for a more fulfilling life, or making business decisions which keep sight of the greater good, are more common concepts. The status-quo of accepting wasteful business-as-usual practices is no longer acceptable, we deserve better in our community. As this is new terrain, having positive examples to draw on helps inspire us. Zero-waste is becoming a worldwide movement: Vancouver’s Granville island has used derelict factories and partnered with forward thinking companies to create a zero-waste shopping and dining center. On a grander scale, San Francisco aims to be the first city in the US to be zero-waste by 2020.

Kamikatsu’s zero-waste initiative was born out of necessity as town officials were told to cut down on the amount of waste they were burning. Not unlike other areas of Japan in the early 1990’s, everything was burned- there was no garbage separation or recycling. It was harder for this town to change, however, as they didn’t have the funds for garbage collection, landfill or a high-quality incinerator. So, in 1995 the town officials started surveying local residents about waste and subsidized purchases of kitchen waste composting machines. Finding this out has encouraged us to get one and I have been very impressed with it. Many years later, this initial step to 100% composting of kitchen waste has helped has helped significantly to get closer to targets. Recent figures show that 80% of all garbage is sorted and only 20% of this is being sent to the landfill at a cost. Compared to Japan’s national average where 93% of all waste is incinerated, cutting out incineration completely is a huge step. Since 2002, garbage has been sorted at a central facility into 34 categories. On my recent tour of the facility, I found that there are sub-categories too. So, in fact the community’s trash is actually separated into more than 60 overall categories.

Kamikatsu is a small town of less than 1700 people built around a beautiful valley where they produce a delicious and fragrant variety of tea, Kamikatsu Bancha. It has been designated as one of the “Most Beautiful Villages in Japan” with its terraced rice and tea fields and stunning views of the valley. The English tourist brochures bring a smile as they promote the town’s “sparkling rice terraces and energetic elderly citizens” as a marketing slogan. One might assume that businesses would be reluctant to get behind zero-waste, but it has actually attracted great new businesses to the area. Rise & Win brewery and Cafe Polestar are two standouts.

Rise&Win has certainly helped create new appeal to Kamikatsu. As you make the 45 min drive up the valley from Tokushima city, you are first introduced to this amazing Rise & Win microbrewery, BBQ and shop. The friendly staff told me how the owner was drawn to join the zero-waste movement. The building itself is a great example of upcycling, or creating a valuable product from waste. Rise&Win’s founder worked with a Tokyo designer to create a wonderfully unique building made out of re-purposed Japanese sliding Shoji doors, windows, local wood and bricks from demolished buildings. The inside is accentuated with shelves made of salvaged bookcases and farming tools, discarded glass bottles and other waste materials newly purposed as a display case for impressive effect. The location of a pristine natural town allows them to use the resource of the delicious local spring water as the source of their brew. There were three varieties available on my visit- the pale, dark and white. My overall favorite is the Leuven-White which is enhanced by subtle flavor from the local discarded YUKO citrus fruit used in the process. Rise & Win are open everyday of the week except Tuesdays and locally sourced BBQ dinners can be booked anytime of year. Microbrew fans in the capitol will be pleased to know there is a new TapRoom bar in Tokyo and there are also online sales available to anywhere in Japan. Following the zero-waste theme, you can fill up with your own containers as well as use one of theirs, bags are made from newspaper and you can see other stylish elements of zero-waste in every aspect of operations.

Cafe Polestar is another successful modern, high-quality sustainability-focused business that has moved into Kamikatsu town at the end of 2013. It also takes pride in being part of the Zero-waste movement and sources local ingredients for its beautifully crafted meals as well as offers a few select local products for sale. I was so disappointed that despite staying nearby, we were unable to dine at Polestar, so a more detailed review will have to wait until the next trip. Here’s the Setouchi Finder reviews of Polestar (5/2016) and their official website as well as their facebook page which show their delicious range of seasonal dishes and restaurant information. Azuma-san of the Zero-waste academy NPO is a co-founder of Cafe Polestar.

Once you arrive in Kamikatsu proper, you will see the Farmers Market and 2F cafe located next to an official viewpoint stop to take photos of the valley in good weather. This is a great place to store up on locally produced products at great prices. For example, local fruit (bags of Mikan oranges for 100 yen), vegetables, rice and sweets like ice-cream, cookies and mochi pounded rice cakes. There was also a delicious variety of local loose-leaf tea called Kamikatsu Bancha (available at Rakuten/AmazonJP) which is touted for its health benefits and has a wonderful fragrant flavor reminiscent of a mixture of Jasmine and Green tea. Prices are more than reasonable. Eating on the second floor at the cozy wooden Ikkyu cafe (open from 9am for breakfast and until 3pm) offers beautiful views of the valley on a clear day from large picture windows. The daily set meal is a wonderful healthy and delicious combination of soup, rice, side dishes and a main all locally sourced. Unfortunately, standard plastic bags are used in the shop as well as waribashi in the cafe, so bring your own bag and chopsticks to show solidarity with the town’s goals. Despite the progress, some business owners seem to feel it is poor customer service not to offer standard business practices such as packaging and disposable chopsticks to customers.

Just down the road from the Farmer’s market is Kamikatsu’s famous Recycling Center with its 60+ sorting bins. This is the epicenter of Kamikatsu’s Zero-waste planning and is open every weekday. As there are no garbage trucks in Kamikatsu, all residents and local businesses must bring their waste for sorting, reuse and recycling. It is interesting and inspiring to tour the facility if you have a chance. The staff are friendly and knowledgeable and offer important insights on the facility and its processes. Tours must be booked in advance with the staff at the Zero Waste Academy NPO (2,000 yen per person). The tour includes an introduction to the facility and viewing the sorting stations and garbage areas as well as the Kuru-Kuru (upcycle) shop. Some of the staff speak English well and there are good materials in English. They often have internship staff as well as students who help out while learning about the Zero-waste operations. Call or email for reservations: <zwa (@) quolia.ne.jp> Tel: 0885-44-6080 (M-F / 9-5).

There are two main hotels in Kamikatsu as well as one Kamikatsu AirBnB which is a beautiful and comfortable renovated old house for around $40 per person per night. There is an Italian restaurant right next door if you book a meal in advance. Tourism has great potential to grow in Kamikatsu which could add a very positive source of income for the town as well as provide a chance to spread the town’s vision further outside of Tokushima, and even Japan.

Visitors to the town should have the responsibility to use their own shopping bags and compost their own waste as well as visit the recycling center for sorting at the end of their stay. Of course visitors should try not bring waste into the town from other areas, but should be allowed to be a part of the process for waste generated from the town during their stay. Visitors can be primed for the experience and educated upon booking so that when they arrive they can reflect a willingness to try it while in the town. The city office and businesses in the town could collaborate to create stricter policies which increase value of goods and services while aligning good hospitality with the aims. For example, ban the use of single use waribashi, containers, plastic shopping bags and drink machines might be a good start.

Buying a draft beer from the local Rise & Win brewery or depositing 100 yen into a box to enjoy a reusable mug of local Bancha tea offers much more appeal than buying a soda in a can or PET bottle. I’d highly recommend a city break here for great food, beautiful walks, hot-springs as well as camping and water sports in summer months. The town is pretty self-sustainable for food as it features local river fish in its eateries, produces a variety of delicious fruits and vegetables as well as hand-processes the healthy & delicious KamikatsuBancha or KamikatsuAwaBancha tea. The wonderful fragrance reminds of a mix of Jasmine tea with green tea. It can also be purchased online via Rakuten.

We felt very welcome in Kamikatsu and were fortunate to have the opportunity to talk with people at the city office in charge of the zero-waste policy as well as the knowledgeable and enthusiastic staff at the Zero-waste academy. Kamikatsu did not expect to receive so much attention by governments, researchers and the media from both Japan and abroad. My research visit was only one of more than 2000 in 2016. They were happy to share their policies and procedures in hopes that it will inspire similar schemes and programs in other places. There is always hope that their efforts will have a positive knock-on-effect in other communities.

I think the key to Kamikatsu’s success is the public and private partnerships it is establishing. Official government guidelines, mixed with the passion for training and education of the community by the Zero Waste Academy NPO staff, accentuated by the enthusiasm of new businesses like Rise & Win and Polestar all complement one another. The influx of new business shows how appealing zero waste aims are to entrepreneurs looking to invest in higher quality goods and services which increases value and improve branding.

If tourism businesses that also share this passion get on board and offer carbon-neutral tourist products and lodging in Kamikatsu, it could help propel the town to the next level of financial stability as well as attract new residents and businesses to the town. The most immediate threat to this beautiful town is the decrease in population. This is an issue for for many towns across Japan, but Kamikatsu’s zero-waste targets offer greater appeal to new residents looking to live a more simple, sustainable life in beautiful surroundings. Learning about Kamikatsu has convinced me that this lofty goal offers insight into how any town, city or country can improve not only the natural environment, but also create jobs and businesses while attracting new residents and visitors.

Separating trash into 60+ categories may still seem daunting to us, but we have started composting all of our organic waste and recycle more of our paper to significantly reduce our burnable trash. I just wish there were better options for the huge amount of plastic trash we generate on a daily basis. Seeking out farmers markets and box-stores that don’t package fresh produce in plastic certainly helps, and I dream of one day growing at least some of our vegetables and fruits. I’m grateful to Kamikatsu town and the Zero-waste academy staff for the inspiration.