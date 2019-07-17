In This Corner of the World with English Subtitles

Written and directed by Sunao Katabuchi, In This Corner of the World [Kono Sekai no Katasumi ni この世界の片隅に], is beautifully animated adaptation of Fumiyo Kōno’s manga of the same name. The film follows the life of a Suzu and young woman who marries and moves from Hiroshima City to Kure, set between the mid 1930s until the end of the Second World War. The project originally raised production funds via crowdfunding in 2015 to raise funds, setting a Japanese record of raising ¥39 million raised. The manga version is notable for its detailed depictions of locations in and around Hiroshima and Kure, daily life during wartime and military organization and infrastructure. A great deal of time was spent researching and interviewing people around at the time to recreate wartime Hiroshima as accurately as possible.

As part of the commemoration of the 74th anniversary of the A-bombing, the film is being screened with English subtitles at boutique cinema Hatchoza at 10:15 each day between August 2 and August 8, 2019.

http://konosekai.jp/