Hiroshima-Nagasaki Peace Week 2019
Here is a round up of the main commemorative events held in Hiroshima during this week of remembrance, contemplation (and, sometimes, celebration of life) that are relatively accessible to people with limited or no Japanese language ability.
August 5
- Mi-agaru Look Up art action
- In This Corner of the World (with English subtitles)
- Hiroshima: Stories under the mushroom cloud
- One Dream
- A Summer Evening of Prayer and Peace
- Peace Tattoo
- Peace Memorial Ceremony
- A-bomb Survivors’ Testimony in English
- Lantern Floating
- Summer of Love
- To Future Punk Gig
August 7–8
August 10 & 11