Hiroshima Carp Home Game Schedule 2017

The mighty Hiroshima Carp continue to fly high after their most successful season in a generation and a game at Mazda Stadium is a Hiroshima highlight, if you can score a ticket.

The 2017 season home games are all listed below and all are held at Mazda “Zoom Zoom” Stadium unless otherwise stated. Check out our ticket guide here and how you can try to track down a free seat here and more posts related to the Hiroshima Carp here.

2017 Hiroshima Carp Home Game Schedule

Pre-season Games

March 7, 12:30 Hiroshima Carp vs Yakult Swallows

March 8, 13:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yakult Swallows

March 14, 13:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Kintetsu Buffaloes in Fukuyama

March 15, 13:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Kintetsu Buffaloes

March 16, 14:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Softbank Hawks

Central League Games

March 31, 18:30 Hiroshima Carp vs Hanshin Tigers

April 1, 14:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Hanshin Tigers

April 2, 13:30 Hiroshima Carp vs Hanshin Tigers

April 7, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yakult Swallows

April 8, 14:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yakult Swallows

April 9, 13:30 Hiroshima Carp vs Yakult Swallows

April 16, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yokohama DeNA BayStars

April 17, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yokohama DeNA BayStars

April 18, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yokohama DeNA BayStars

April 25, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yomiuri Giants

April 26, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yomiuri Giants

April 27, 18:30 Hiroshima Carp vs Yomiuri Giants

May 2, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Chunichi Dragons

May 3, 13:30 Hiroshima Carp vs Chunichi Dragons

May 4, 13:30 Hiroshima Carp vs Chunichi Dragons

May 12 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yomiuri Giants

May 13, 14:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yomiuri Giants

May 14, 13:30 Hiroshima Carp vs Yomiuri Giants

May 16, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yokohama DeNA BayStars in Onomichi

May 17, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yokohama DeNA BayStars

May 18, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yokohama DeNA BayStars

May 23, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yomiuri Giants

May 24, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yomiuri Giants

Inter-league Games

June 2, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Chiba Lotte Marines

June 3, 14:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Chiba Lotte Marines

June 4, 13:30 Hiroshima Carp vs Chiba Lotte Marines

June 13, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Orix Buffaloes in Miyoshi

June 14, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Orix Buffaloes

June 15, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Orix Buffaloes

June 16, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Softbank Hawks

June 17, 14:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Softbank Hawks

June 18, 13:30 Hiroshima Carp vs Softbank Hawks

Central League Games

June 23, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Hanshin Tigers

June 24, 14:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Hanshin Tigers

June 25, 13:30 Hiroshima Carp vs Hanshin Tigers

June 30, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Chunichi Dragons

July 1, 14:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Chunichi Dragons

July 2, 13:30 Hiroshima Carp vs Chunichi Dragons

July 4, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yomiuri Giants

July 5, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yomiuri Giants

July 6, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yomiuri Giants

July 10, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yokohama DeNA BayStars

July 11, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yokohama DeNA BayStars

July 16, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yokohama DeNA BayStars

July 21, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Chunichi Dragons

July 22, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Chunichi Dragons

July 23, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Chunichi Dragons

July 28, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yakult Swallows

July 29, 14:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yakult Swallows

July 30, 13:30 Hiroshima Carp vs Yakult Swallows

August 1, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Hanshin Tigers

August 2, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Hanshin Tigers

August 3, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Hanshin Tigers

August 11, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yomiuri Giants

August 12, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yomiuri Giants

August 13, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yomiuri Giants

August 18, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yakult Swallows

August 19, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yakult Swallows

August 20, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yakult Swallows

July 25, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Chunichi Dragons

July 26, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Chunichi Dragons

July 27, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Chunichi Dragons

September 5, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Hanshin Tigers

September 6, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Hanshin Tigers

September 7, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Hanshin Tigers

September 12, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yokohama DeNA BayStars

September 13, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yokohama DeNA BayStars

September 14, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yokohama DeNA BayStars

September 15, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yakult Swallows

September 16, 14:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yakult Swallows

September 17, 13:30 Hiroshima Carp vs Yakult Swallows

September 22, 18:00 Hiroshima Carp vs Yomiuri Giants

September 23, 13:30 Hiroshima Carp vs Yomiuri Giants

Japan All Star Game

July 14, Nagoya Dome, Nagoya

July 15, 2OZO Marine Stadium, Yokohama

Japan Series

Scheduled to start October 28

The featured image at the top of this post is by Daniel Betts kindly shared under an Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) and can be seen on Flickr here.