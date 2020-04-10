Get Hiroshima To Go

One of the reasons people love Hiroshima is all the great dining options we have and the passionate people that run them. Right now, these need our help.

We would like to share friends of GetHiroshima’s City Map who are offering take-out dining options. Until we can all return to normal, this is one way that we support the people who do so much to put the heart in Hiroshima.

Cantina 23

Pick up | Delivery |Wolt | Uber Eats

Cantina 23 improved the happiness of American sandwich lovers 100% when it opened and has been doing take out since the get go.

Tel: 082-569-8616

Google Map Link

Luck Dining Cafe & Bar

Luck on Namaiki-dori is open 13:30-24:00 and most of it’s menu of American style comfort food is available to take out.

Pick up | Wolt | Uber Eats

Tel: 082-246-0104

Google Map Link

Akushu Cafe Parkside

Pick up | Delivery | Wolt | Uber Eats

Much of the menu at Akushu Cafe on the ground floor of Hiroshima Orizuru Tower is available to take out.

Tel: 082-569-6802

Google Map Link

OTIS!

Pick up | Delivery | Wolt | Uber Eats

That OTIS! has been doing take out for years is a little know secret that has come to light during the time of Covid-19. Bento and much of their regular menu is available. Great option for vegans and vegetarians looking to order in.

Tel: 082-249-3885

Google Map Link

Cafe Igel / Akai-harnezumi

Pick up | Delivery | Wolt | Uber Eats

Let your taste buds take a trip in a time when we are stuck at home with this little backpacker cafe’s ¥500 breakfasts, world breads, sandwiches, sausages and more. Check their Facebook Page for menus (in Japanese) and photo updates.

Tel: 082-261-0260

Google Map Link

Kitchen Minot

Pick up | Delivery | Wolt | Uber Eats

Shin-chan’s positive energy at Kitchen Minot is always a pick me up, so get a dose when you pick up your take out versions of some of the favorites from his menu. Follow Shin-chan’s personal Facebook Page for menu updates, though some might need some help reading the menu! Lunch-time Sakao curries also available.

Tel: 082-225-8654

Google Map Link

Organza

Pick up | Delivery | Wolt | Uber Eats

Organza in Tokaichi is best known for its burlesque and avant-garde theater, but bohemian queen Goto Izumi is also a whizz in the kitchen too. Organ-za’s take out menu currently includes plate of the day (¥880), original curry (¥880), Beef curry ¥880, Kaomangai Hainanese chicken rice (¥800). There is an ¥80 surcharge for utensils.

Tel: 082-295-1553

Google Map Link

Graffity

Pick up | Delivery | Wolt | Uber Eats

Graffity near Fukuromachi Park is now packaging up most of its menu to take out at lunch and dinner. They will also run your food down to your car to save on parking fees and help with social distancing.

Tel: 082-243-3669

Google Map Link

Kotaro’s

Pick up | Delivery | Wolt | Uber Eats

Treat yourself by bringing the taste of Rojiura Teppan Kotaro’s grill into your own home. Take out served from 17:30.

Tel: 082-249-1953

Google Map Link

Koba

Koba is not only known for its always entertaining owner, BOM-san, but for some damn fine food. Watch this space for Koba’s take out options, coming soon!

Pick up | Delivery | Wolt | Uber Eats

rit. craft chocolate and coffee

Pick up | Delivery | Wolt | Uber Eats

If things get a little too much, treat yourself with a sugar run down to rit. rit. Eba and indulge in you some delectable craft chocolate, ice cream, desserts and amazing espresso drinks.

Tel: 082-557-4413

Google Map Link