Etajima Beach Clean Up

2018 is a great year to start making a dent in the plastic garbage problem in our seas. There is great demand for community action in cleaning the beaches in and around Hiroshima- please join us!

I think the beaches in our area could be improved to become a great asset to improve quality of life for residents as well as appeal to visitors – if they were only a little bit cleaner. Cleaning a beach has a greater impact than just creating a prettier beach, it helps take out the plastics that are becoming embedded in the food chain as they degrade into smaller pieces eaten by marine life and then consumed by people. The problem seems too big to fix, but there are groups around the world getting together to do #beachcleanup activities every month.

If you are interested in helping out, please join us on June 23rd and 24th at Etajima’s most popular swimming & leisure beach, Sun Okimi Beach. We will be there cleaning and enjoying a day at the beach from 9-12 on the 23rd and most of the day from 9am on the 24th. This weekend coincides with the Montbell Sea to Summit race on Etajima.

In July, we will do another beach clean up on “umi-no-hi” Ocean-Day (7/16) at Miyajima’s biggest swimming beach, Tsutsumigaura beach from 8am-11am. This beach is located to the left of the island as you exit the ferry. It takes about 25 minutes to walk there or a 15-minute cycle (5 minute drive).

Bring your own gloves, garbage bags, hats, sunscreen and water bottles. If you have tongs and a rake it would also be useful. I will try to take the garbage we collect away in the car, but if you are coming by car and could also take some, that would be a great help!

Most of the garbage we want to take off the beach consists of plastic tubes and plastic waste which can be put out on plastic garbage day in any Hiroshima residential areas.

Spread the word and invite your friends- the more the merrier and if you know of any groups or companies that may want to support our #beachcleanup efforts, please get in touch.