Covid-19 Hiroshima News Feed

March 30, 2020

Carp express concerns over proposed April 24 opening day [Japan Times]

Members of the Hiroshima Carp voiced concerns on Saturday about the wisdom of starting the season on April 24 while the coronavirus outbreak remains unchecked.

March 29, 2020

2 new cases of Covid-19 announced in Hiroshima City (Hiroshima City total 4, Hiroshima Prefecture total 6).

Novel corona virus patient attended gradation ceremony in Hiroshima March 23 (GetHiroshima)

A woman in her 20s who has tested positive for the novel corona virus in Fukuoka Prefecture attended a Prefectural University of Hiroshima graduation ceremony held in Hiroshima city on March 23.

Press conference by Hiroshima City Mayor Matsui (Japanese)



March 25, 2020

Press conference by Hiroshima City Mayor Matsui (Japanese)

