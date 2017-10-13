BOM GH Mag cover shoot
BOM from Koba GH Mag Cover Shoot

It was a no brainer that BOM, the permanently genki owner of little bar Koba, would be the “face of Hiroshima” on the cover of the first issue of the GetHiroshima Mag back in spring 2014.

You’d think, considering BOM is a consummate performer, that getting what we like to think of now as an iconic shot would be a breeze. In fact, it took a lot of skill on the part Junpei Ishida, who has shot all the cover portraits for the GetHiroshima Mag, a fair amount of warming up, and a little shochu over the course of a Sunday afternoon.

We met up with BOM in front of his bar on a side street just off Namiki-dori in the middle of Hiroshima’s shopping district, he confessed that he was not well, and battling a nasty cold. Frankly, he looked exhausted and we Junpei and I wondered how the shoot (our first working together) would go. We started with some shots in the street in front of outside the entrance to the bar.

BOM GH Mag cover shoot 2
BOM GH Mag cover shoot 7
BOM GH Mag cover shoot 5
BOM GH Mag cover shoot 6
BOM GH Mag cover shoot 3

Sure, he looked pretty cool, if tired, but his essential BOMness was not on display so we took it inside.

With some Iron Maiden beer.

BOM GH Mag cover shoot 10

With, some somewhat little lacklustre, devil horns.

BOM GH Mag cover shoot 11

And a “Mr Nice Guy” pose.

BOM GH Mag cover shoot 9

After a chuckle…

BOM GH Mag cover shoot 8

We tried capturing the atmosphere of Koba.

BOM GH Mag cover shoot 13

Time for a drink to loosen up.

BOM GH Mag cover shoot 17

And some behind the bar shots and the start of “Hiroshima Star Wars”.

BOM GH Mag cover shoot 15
BOM GH Mag cover shoot 14

Getting there, but not quite right.

Finally, we got the shot that would make the cover. The C3PBOM lemon eyes stung so bad that Junpei was only able to snap two shots, one of which ended up on the cover.

BOM GH Mag cover shoot 16

BOM Cover GetHiroshima Mag

The photos done, it was time to move on to the interview. BOM is as thoughtful as he is playful and we had a great chat.

BOM GH Mag cover shoot 18
BOM GH Mag cover shoot 19

But, once we’d talked for an hour or so about his mission to bring the world together, one drink at a time, talk moved on to his true love, heavy metal.

BOM GH Mag cover shoot 20
BOM GH Mag cover shoot 21
BOM GH Mag cover shoot 22

