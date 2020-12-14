Online Winter Kagura Festival

Xmas is coming early for fans of Hiroshima Kagura around the world.

As part of the The An Evening of Kagura – English Kagura Experience’s online promotion campaign you can enjoy the thrill and excitement of three Hiroshima Kagura classics performed by three of the region’s best troupes on December 21st, 22nd and 23rd.

Watch on the Hiroshima Kagura YouTube channel with kagura fans from around the world. Whether rooting for the heroes or for the monsters, cheer them on in the live chat. Experts will be on hand to answer any questions you may have and we would love to hear what you think about Hiroshima Kagura.

Program

“Momijigari” Maple Viewing

Monday December 21, 5pm-6pm (JST) (Miyanoki Kagura Troupe)

A drinking party in the woods takes an unexpected turn…

Click “Going” on the Facebook Event Page to be notified of the live link.



“Yamata-no-Orochi” The Eight-Headed Demon (Tsunami Kagura Troupe)

Tuesday December 22, 5pm-6pm (JST)

Can our hero save a beautiful damsel from the jaws of the eight-headed serpent?

Click “Going” on the Facebook Event Page to be notified of the live link.



“Tsuchigumo” The Demon Spider (Kinsho Kagura Troupe)

December 23, 5pm-6pm (JST)

A web-shooting shape-shifter grows ever more powerful as it pursues revenge.

Click “Going” on the Facebook Event Page to be notified of the live link.

