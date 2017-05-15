Ji-no-hi Matsuri Giant Umbrella Festival in Ohnan

The main event of this two day festival is groups of locals charging up and down a narrow street with giant, brightly colored umbrellas.

The two-day Ji-no-hi Matsuri [次の日祭り] in Asuna [阿須] in the Ohnan area is centered around Kamo Shrine and coincides with the rice planting season. The rites to ensure health and a bountiful harvest begin on the first day with the parading of giant brightly colored umbrellas up and down a narrow street lined with festival stalls. Watching the participants struggle to not only keep their umbrellas upright, but to also avoid bringing down low-hanging electricity lines and taking out spectators is quite exhilarating. Kagura dance follows at the shrine. On day two, there is ritual rice planting, fun, games and children’s kagura shows.

Scroll down for photos of this exciting and fun festival and see more details about the festival here.

Temporary parking is available a fe hundred meters from the center of the town near the elementary school and junior high school.

If you are driving, cycling or taking the Sanko-sen train from Hiroshima you might like to stop off at the Josei-daki waterfall on the way.