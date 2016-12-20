christmas-illuminations-at-hiroshima-botanical-gardens

The annual “Flower and Light Pageant” illuminations at Hiroshima City Botanical Gardens are some the most Christmassy in the area.

There are more expansive illuminations in the region, but for the combination of ease of access and impressive displays, the illuminations at the Hiroshima Botanical Gardens are well worth checking out, especially for those with young kids.

These illuminations are Christmas-themed with a huge Christmas Tree laid out on the ground which can be viewed from a platform from above or actually walked through. The Christmas music concerts add some nice atmosphere (for me, one of the few times that Christmas music outside of Christmas week hasn’t been annoying) and there are other displays such as dinosaur and a light maze.

One nice thing for young families is that the kids playground stays open through the night, which gives kids something extra to do and blow off some steam.

For those without cars, free shuttle buses run between the gardens and Itsukaichi Station. Click here for more details.

