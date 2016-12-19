2016 winter holiday movies

Rediscover the magic of the cinema this holiday season.



If you are anything like me and my family, the recent increase in streaming opportunities combined with congested schedules, high ticket prices and late release dates have made trips to the movie theater a rarity.

The holidays (if you are lucky enough to have them) can be an opportunity to revisit this now very 20th century pastime (the movie theaters are also some of the few places on New Year’s Day). For the full nostalgic experience, a trip to Hatchoza or Salon Cinema is quite a treat and the retro stylings and luxurious seats take the sting the ticket prices. For the big movies, however, it is to the mall cineplexes you must go, but, once in while, even paying a fortune for paltry servings of fast food can warm the holiday heart.

So, what’s on this holiday season?

Looking at the schedules, the most holiday-esque movies this season – and here I’m talking about the Harry Potter prequel Fantastic Beasts and the Rogue One Star Wars midquel – are playing at the big cineplex’s.

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them



Rogue One: A Star Wars Story



Both playing at Wald 11 (Aeon Mall Hirossima Fuchu), Aeon Cinemas Hiroshima (Danbara), TOHO Midorii and 109 Cinemas (Al Park)

Pete’s Dragon

Another one for the younguns might be Disney’s Pete’s Dragon.

Playing at TOHO Midorii from December 23.

Oasis: Supersonic

Music fans looking for a very indie Xmas might like to make a date with the Gallagher brothers on Christmas Eve to see the Oasis doc Supersonic at Wald 11 (From December 24).

Showing at Wald 11 at 10:40, 19:20 December 24 until at least December 30.

Freeheld (Hands of Love)

Less well rated is Freeheld (Hands of Love) with Julianne Moore and Ellen Page also starts on Christmas Eve, showing in the much nicer surroundings of Hatchoza.



Showing at Hatchoza December 24-January 6 at 12:20, 19:10 (No 19:10 showing on New Year’s Eve)

Florence Foster Jenkins

Stephen Frears seems to have done a much better job with Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant in Florence Foster Jenkins.

Showing at Hatchoza

Until December 23 at 10:05, 12:15, 16:50, 19:10

December 24-January 6 at 10:05, 14:25 (no 10:05 showing on New Year’s Day)

Vertigo

Afred Hitchcock’s 1958 classic thriller is playing at Wald 11 (Aeon Mall Hiroshima Fuchu) every morning at 10am until December 30.

Until December 30, 10:00.

Anime fans with a good grasp of spoken Japanese (or a high tolerance for not knowing quite what the heck is going on) can check out 2016 blockbuster which is garnering accolades overseas Your Name [Kimi-no-na-wa] and the crowdfunded In This Corner Of The World [この世界の片隅に] which is set in Hiroshima and Kure.

Your Name [Kimi-no-na-wa]

Showing at Salon Cinema

Until December 22 at 10:30, 12:45, 15:00, 19:15

December 23 at 10:30, 12:45, 15:00, 19:15, 21:30

December 24 at 12:45, 14:55, 17:00, 19:10, 21:25

December 25-January 6 at 12:40, 14:55, 17:00, 19:10 (N0 19:10 showing on New Year’s Eve)

In This Corner Of The World [この世界の片隅に]

Showing at Salon Cinema

Until December 23 at 10:00, 14:35, 19:05)

December 24 at 10:00, 12:30, 15:05, 19:30, 22:00

December 25-January 6 at 10:00, 12:30, 15:05, 19:30 (No 19:30 showing on New Year’s Eve and no 10:00 showing on New Year’s Day)

Julieta

Pedro Almodovar fans can see Julieta in Spanish with Japanese subtitles, also at Salon Cinema.

Showing at Salon Cinema

Until December 23 at 12:35, 17:05

December 24-Januaty 6 at 17:35