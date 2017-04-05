All aboard! Last chance for the Sanko-sen

Last chance to ride this picturesque single track line through the Chugoku mountain range from Miyoshi to the Japan Sea coast.

The 108km long Sanko-sen train line connects Miyoshi in the north of Hiroshima prefecture (see our feature on page 12) with the town of Gotsu on the Japan Sea coast. Running through the mountains alongside the region’s biggest river, the Go-no-kawa, the line provides a wonderful and relaxing opportunity to enjoy the rural scenery as the carriage trundles along.

Although construction began in 1926 and part of the line went into service in 1930, it was built bit by bit and the entire line wasn’t actually completed until 1975. The line has struggled to make a profit since the 1960s and by 2014 the average number of passengers had dropped to just 50 a day. Also, vulnerable to flooding and landslides JR West decided to move to close the entire line on April 1, 2018.

The full trip takes around 3.5 hours one way and departures are limited, but, with a little planning, travelers can stop along the way to enjoy country scenes close up, local food, hot springs and, now sleepy, historic towns. With the closure of the line scheduled for the end of March next year, this is the last chance to make a spring run and, of course, to catch the cherry blossom.

Unless you plan to stay in Miyoshi (perhaps at the restored sake warehouse attached to Aka-neko Himiko-kura) or are prepared to take a very early drive, it’s difficult to get to the start of the Sanko-sen at Miyoshi in time for the first departure at 05:58. It is, however, possible to make the second departure at 10:02 if you take the bus from Hiroshima Bus Center 06:21 or 07:21 (arriving at 07:28 and 08:28 respectively) or a Geibi-sen train which departs at 05:43, 06:57, 07:53 (arriving at Miyoshi Station at 07:30, 08:57 and 09:57).

Another alternative option to riding the whole line in one go is to hop off at some of the stops to explore and either catch the next train or even stay over and continue or return the next day.

Local expert and author of a guide to the regions local train lines, Yamamoto Noriko, recommends stopping off at the stations to make the most your Sanko Line trip this spring.

Sakugi-guchi [作木口駅] – Josei-daki Falls

Ushio [潮駅] – Sakura cherry blossom walk, onsen hot spring

Iwami-kawamoto [石見川本駅] – Onsen hot spring, temples restaurants

Gotsu [江津駅]

See the GetHiroshima Mag here for details about what you can get up to around these stops.



Miyoshi → Gotsu

Miyoshi

三次 05:58 10:02 14:11 17:02 19:34 Ozekiyama

尾関山 05:41 10:05 14:15 17:05 19:37 Awaya

粟屋 05:47 10:11 14:20 17:11 19:43 Nagatani

長谷 14:26 17:17 19:49 Funasa

船佐 05:58 10:22 14:32 17:23 19:55 Tokorogi 所木 06:02 10:26 14:36 17:27 19:59 Nobuki

信木 06:06 10:30 14:40 17:30 20:02 Shijiki

式敷 06:10 10:34 14:44 17:35 20:08 Koyodo

香淀 06:15 10:40 14:49 17:40 20:13 Sakugi-guchi

作木口 06:24 10:49 14:58 17:49 20:22 Gobira

江平 06:28 10:53 15:02 17:53 20:26 Kuchiba

口羽 Arr 06:35

Dept 07:03 11:00 15:09 18:00 Arr 20:32

Dept 20:33 Ikawashi

伊賀和志 07:06 11:03 18:03 20:36 Uzui

宇都井 07:12 11:09 18:09 20:41 Iwami-tsuga

石見都賀 07:19 11:16 18:16 20:49 Iwami-matsubara

石見松原 07:26 11:23 18:23 20:55 Ushio

潮 07:31 11:28 18:28 21:01 Sawadani

沢谷 07:37 11:34 18:34 21:07 Hamahara

浜原 06:02 07:43 11:39 17:08 18:39 19:03 21:11 Kasubuchi 粕淵 06:24 07:47 11:44 17:12 19:08 Akatsuka

明塚 06:31 07:54 11:50 17:19 19:15 Iwami-yanaze

石見簗瀬 06:37 08:00 11:56 17:25 19:20 Onbara

乙原 06:43 08:06 12:02 17:31 19:27 Take

竹 06:48 08:11 12:07 17:36 19:31 Kirohara 木路原 06:55 08:18 12:14 17:43 19:38 Iwami-kawamoto

石見川本 Arr 06:59

Dept 07:03 Arr 08:22

Dept 08:23 12:18 13:45 Arr 17:47

Dept 17:48 Arr 19:42

Dept 20:18 Ibara

因原 07:10 08:29 13:51 17:55 20:25 Iwami-kawagoe

石見川越 07:24 08:43 14:05 18:08 20:39 Tasu

田津 07:30 08:49 14:11 18:14 20:45 Kawado

川戸 07:42 09:01 14:23 18:26 20:57 Kawahira

川平 07:56 09:15 14:37 18:40 21:11 Chigane

千金 08:04 09:23 14:45 18:49 21:19 Gotsu-honmachi

江津本町 08:10 09:29 14:51 18:54 21:25 Gotsu

江津 08:12 09:31 14:54 18:57 21:27



Gotsu → Miyoshi