All aboard! Last chance for the Sanko-sen
Last chance to ride this picturesque single track line through the Chugoku mountain range from Miyoshi to the Japan Sea coast.
The 108km long Sanko-sen train line connects Miyoshi in the north of Hiroshima prefecture (see our feature on page 12) with the town of Gotsu on the Japan Sea coast. Running through the mountains alongside the region’s biggest river, the Go-no-kawa, the line provides a wonderful and relaxing opportunity to enjoy the rural scenery as the carriage trundles along.
Although construction began in 1926 and part of the line went into service in 1930, it was built bit by bit and the entire line wasn’t actually completed until 1975. The line has struggled to make a profit since the 1960s and by 2014 the average number of passengers had dropped to just 50 a day. Also, vulnerable to flooding and landslides JR West decided to move to close the entire line on April 1, 2018.
The full trip takes around 3.5 hours one way and departures are limited, but, with a little planning, travelers can stop along the way to enjoy country scenes close up, local food, hot springs and, now sleepy, historic towns. With the closure of the line scheduled for the end of March next year, this is the last chance to make a spring run and, of course, to catch the cherry blossom.
Unless you plan to stay in Miyoshi (perhaps at the restored sake warehouse attached to Aka-neko Himiko-kura) or are prepared to take a very early drive, it’s difficult to get to the start of the Sanko-sen at Miyoshi in time for the first departure at 05:58. It is, however, possible to make the second departure at 10:02 if you take the bus from Hiroshima Bus Center 06:21 or 07:21 (arriving at 07:28 and 08:28 respectively) or a Geibi-sen train which departs at 05:43, 06:57, 07:53 (arriving at Miyoshi Station at 07:30, 08:57 and 09:57).
Another alternative option to riding the whole line in one go is to hop off at some of the stops to explore and either catch the next train or even stay over and continue or return the next day.
Local expert and author of a guide to the regions local train lines, Yamamoto Noriko, recommends stopping off at the stations to make the most your Sanko Line trip this spring.
- Sakugi-guchi [作木口駅] – Josei-daki Falls
- Ushio [潮駅] – Sakura cherry blossom walk, onsen hot spring
- Iwami-kawamoto [石見川本駅] – Onsen hot spring, temples restaurants
- Gotsu [江津駅]
See the GetHiroshima Mag here for details about what you can get up to around these stops.
Miyoshi → Gotsu
|Miyoshi
三次
|05:58
|10:02
|14:11
|17:02
|19:34
|Ozekiyama
尾関山
|05:41
|10:05
|14:15
|17:05
|19:37
|Awaya
粟屋
|05:47
|10:11
|14:20
|17:11
|19:43
|Nagatani
長谷
|14:26
|17:17
|19:49
|Funasa
船佐
|05:58
|10:22
|14:32
|17:23
|19:55
|Tokorogi 所木
|06:02
|10:26
|14:36
|17:27
|19:59
|Nobuki
信木
|06:06
|10:30
|14:40
|17:30
|20:02
|Shijiki
式敷
|06:10
|10:34
|14:44
|17:35
|20:08
|Koyodo
香淀
|06:15
|10:40
|14:49
|17:40
|20:13
|Sakugi-guchi
作木口
|06:24
|10:49
|14:58
|17:49
|20:22
|Gobira
江平
|06:28
|10:53
|15:02
|17:53
|20:26
|Kuchiba
口羽
|
Arr 06:35
Dept 07:03
|11:00
|15:09
|18:00
|
Arr 20:32
Dept 20:33
|Ikawashi
伊賀和志
|07:06
|11:03
|18:03
|20:36
|Uzui
宇都井
|07:12
|11:09
|18:09
|20:41
|Iwami-tsuga
石見都賀
|07:19
|11:16
|18:16
|20:49
|Iwami-matsubara
石見松原
|07:26
|11:23
|18:23
|20:55
|Ushio
潮
|07:31
|11:28
|18:28
|21:01
|Sawadani
沢谷
|07:37
|11:34
|18:34
|21:07
|Hamahara
浜原
|06:02
|07:43
|11:39
|17:08
|18:39
|19:03
|21:11
|Kasubuchi 粕淵
|06:24
|07:47
|11:44
|17:12
|19:08
|Akatsuka
明塚
|06:31
|07:54
|11:50
|17:19
|19:15
|Iwami-yanaze
石見簗瀬
|06:37
|08:00
|11:56
|17:25
|19:20
|Onbara
乙原
|06:43
|08:06
|12:02
|17:31
|19:27
|Take
竹
|06:48
|08:11
|12:07
|17:36
|19:31
|Kirohara 木路原
|06:55
|08:18
|12:14
|17:43
|19:38
|Iwami-kawamoto
石見川本
|Arr 06:59
Dept 07:03
|Arr 08:22
Dept 08:23
|12:18
|13:45
|Arr 17:47
Dept 17:48
|Arr 19:42
Dept 20:18
|Ibara
因原
|07:10
|08:29
|13:51
|17:55
|20:25
|Iwami-kawagoe
石見川越
|07:24
|08:43
|14:05
|18:08
|20:39
|Tasu
田津
|07:30
|08:49
|14:11
|18:14
|20:45
|Kawado
川戸
|07:42
|09:01
|14:23
|18:26
|20:57
|Kawahira
川平
|07:56
|09:15
|14:37
|18:40
|21:11
|Chigane
千金
|08:04
|09:23
|14:45
|18:49
|21:19
|Gotsu-honmachi
江津本町
|08:10
|09:29
|14:51
|18:54
|21:25
|Gotsu
江津
|08:12
|09:31
|14:54
|18:57
|21:27
Gotsu → Miyoshi
|Gotsu
江津
|05:53
|12:34
|15:15
|16:33
|19:08
|Gotsu-honmachi
江津本町
|05:55
|12:36
|15:17
|16:35
|19:10
|Chigane
千金
|06:01
|12:42
|15:23
|16:41
|19:16
|Kawahira
川平
|06:09
|12:50
|15:31
|16:49
|19:24
|Kawado
川戸
|06:23
|13:04
|15:45
|17:03
|19:38
|Tasu
田津
|06:35
|13:16
|15:57
|17:15
|19:50
|Iwami Kawagoe
石見川越
|6:41
|13:22
|16:03
|17:21
|19:56
|Shikaga
鹿賀
|6:49
|13:30
|16:11
|17:29
|20:04
|Inbara
因原
|6:56
|13:37
|16:18
|17:36
|20:11
|Iwami-kawamoto
石見川本
|7:02
|Arr 13:43
Dep 14:00
|Arr 16:24
Dep 16:25
|Arr 17:42
Dep 17:48
|Arr 20:17
Dep 20:18
|Kirohara
木路原
|7:07
|14:05
|16:29
|17:53
|20:22
|Take
竹
|7:14
|14:12
|16:37
|18:00
|20:30
|Onbara
乙原
|7:19
|14:17
|16:42
|18:05
|20:35
|Iwami-yanaze
石見簗瀬
|7:26
|14:24
|16:48
|18:12
|20:41
|Akatsuka
明塚
|7:31
|14:29
|16:54
|18:17
|20:47
|Kasubuchi
粕淵
|07:38
|14:37
|17:00
|18:24
|20:54
|Hamahara
浜原
|05:56
|Arr 07:42
Dep 07:43
|14:41
|Arr 17:04
Dep 17:06
|18:28
|19:01
|Arr 20:54
Dep 20:57
|Sawadani
沢谷
|06:01
|07:48
|17:11
|19:06
|Ushio
潮
|06:07
|07:55
|17:18
|19:13
|Iwami-matsubara
石見松原
|06:13
|08:00
|17:23
|19:18
|Iwami-tsuga
石見都賀
|06:20
|08:07
|17:30
|19:25
|Uzui
宇都井
|06:27
|08:14
|17:37
|19:32
|Ikawashi
伊賀和志
|06:32
|08:20
|17:43
|19:38
|Kuchiba
口羽
|Arr 06:35
Dep 06:37
|Arr 08:22
Dep 08:23
|15:17
|Arr 17:45
Dep 18:01
|Arr 19:40
Dep 19:41
|Gobira
江平
|06:44
|08:30
|15:25
|18:08
|19:48
|Sakugi-guchi
作木口
|06:48
|08:34
|15:29
|18:12
|19:52
|Koyodo
香淀
|06:57
|08:43
|15:38
|18:22
|20:01
|Shikijiki
式敷
|07:02
|08:48
|15:43
|18:27
|20:08
|Nobuki
信木
|07:06
|08:52
|15:47
|18:31
|20:12
|Tokorogi
所木
|07:12
|08:56
|15:51
|18:35
|20:16
|Funasa
船佐
|07:14
|09:00
|15:55
|18:39
|20:20
|Nagatani
長谷
|07:20
|09:06
|Awaya
粟屋
|07:26
|09:12
|16:06
|18:50
|20:31
|Ozekiyama
尾関山
|7:32
|9:18
|16:12
|18:56
|20:37
|Miyoshi
三次
|7:35
|9:21
|16:15
|18:59
|20:40