Hiroshima’s bilingual child whisperer

Adam Beck provides tricks, tips and support for raising multilingual kids.



Raising bilingual kids sometimes seems so difficult. While living in Japan, I’ve heard the argument that kids should master their mother tongue before trying to learn a second language. This may be a reflection of official policy which starts formal second language (English) education in the fifth grade in public schools. Compared to the European standard, this may seem late, but earlier than most states in the US. The reality is that there are many parents and educators worldwide convinced of the benefits of starting a second language early in childhood. I certainly feel it is a key advantage to raising kids in a foreign land. The trick, however, is knowing how and when to do it.

This is where long-time Hiroshima resident, teacher, trainer, parent and author Adam Beck comes to the rescue. He argues a positive approach to raising kids with more than one language. In Adam’s book, “Maximize your Child’s Bilingual Ability: Ideas and inspiration for even greater success and joy raising bilingual kids”, there are so many wonderful suggestions and anecdotes to help teachers and parents. There are many examples and arguments for the overall benefits of the input of a second or third language in order to raise children to enhance their overall cognitive ability. Regular practice and exposure to other languages can enhance a deeper understanding of language, culture and creative thinking of course, but it can also be a great way for parents to enhance their relationships with their children.

Listen to the 30+ minute podcast of my talk with Adam about his book and its inspiration as well as a variety of other related topics.

Adam has also shared some of his ideas with GetHiroshima readers in the past starting with his Top 16 Tips for Raising Bilingual Kids, followed by an additional 12 Tips as well as an article on The Power of Reading. His book offers many more tips and ideas reflecting a cumulation of Adam’s many years working with bilingual schools and research groups. There are also personal stories which highlight his personal triumphs and challenges raising his own two bilingual kids at home.

Like the many supportive and positive suggestions and ideas offered in the book, Adam is also a great coach for parents and teachers trying to put good intentions into practice. Through his website Bilingual Monkeys and a thriving community forum, The Bilingual Zoo, Adam keeps busy offering support and possible solutions to the frustrations his readers face. Adam also takes on personal mentoring jobs to offer personalized coaching and consulting via his website. There is great interest in Adam’s ideas and the online community he moderates is thriving. In the interview, Adam states the Bilingual Zoo forum now has more than 560 members and the websites have more than 100,000 page views per month.

I brought up a difficulty I have of motivating tired kids to study English in Japan after their Japanese homework is done. Adam was quick to offer suggestions as well as personal anecdotes which helped me see more clearly where I might be going wrong. For example, change the pace of activities to be game-like and enjoyable and find a time of day when your kid seems most open to interacting. I felt particularly inspired when he pointed out that the positive effort we make to create interactions with our kids now will help them not only in their lives, but will shape how they will interact and encourage their own children. Powerful stuff.

The book is packed so full of great ideas and techniques that you can refer to again and again like a reference book to dip into when facing different issues at different times. The key to success, he says, is establishing good routines as early as possible. But don’t worry if you haven’t yet, it’s never too late to start.

I was so impressed by the information in the book and all the inspiration he gives in the podcast, Adam’s energy and enthusiasm for bilingual education is infectious. I hope you too will be motivated by being mindful of the big picture as: “It’s not only about building language skills, fostering multilingual confidence also helps kids better adapt to the various challenges they will meet in life”.