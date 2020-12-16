Bar & Restaurant Winter Holiday Openings 2020/21
In the midst of the current spike in coronavirus positives in Hiroshima City, Hiroshima prefectural governor Yuzaki has “requested” businesses that serve alcohol to stop serving drinks by 7pm and close by 8pm from December 17th until January 3rd. The pause in the GoTo Travel campaign, scheduled for most of the country from January 28, will also be implemented earlier here in Hiroshima.
In return for their cooperation, businesses will receive compensation of ¥720,000. Businesses that close altogether will get an extra ¥100,000. Many places have decided to shut up shop until after new year, but a handful will be open to their local customers while implementing COVID-19 precautions.
Here is a list of businesses that will be open and their hours. We will add more as information comes in.
Molly Malone’s
December 16th-28th Open 17:00-19:00
December 19th-20th Open 12:00-19:00
December 21st-22nd Closed
December 23rd-24th Open 17:00-19:00
December 25th Open 14:00-19:00
December 26th-27th Open 12:00-19:00
December 28th-31st TBC
January 1 Closed
January 2nd-3rd 12:00-19:00 Open
*Last orders at 19:00 and all customers must be off the premises by 20:00
HALLELUJAH KITCHEN & BAR
December 17-January 3 Open 13:00-19:00
Cantina 23
December 17-December 28 Open 10:00-20:00 (L.O. 19:00)
December 29-January 2 Closed
January 3 Open 10:00-20:00 (L.O. 19:00)
Organーza Cafe
December 19-December 20 Open 11:30-20:00
December 21 Closed
December 22-25 Open 11:30-20:00
December 26 Open 11:30-15:00 (L.O. 14:30)
December 27 Open 11:30-20:00
December 28 Closed
December 29-January 3 Open 11:30-20:00
Ride Diner
December 17-January 3 Open 11:30-20:00
*Last orders at 19:00
Chamonix Mont Blanc
December 17-January 3 Open 08:00-20:00
*Last orders for alcohol at 19:00
2 thoughts on “Bar & Restaurant Winter Holiday Openings 2020/21”
Hi there.
Chamonix MontBlanc will be open from 8am to 8pm every day throughout the festive season.
Thanks for your support 😌
Thanks Andy. Added!
All the best to you and your family during this challenging time.
Paul