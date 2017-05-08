Sanuki Udon Komugi

Komugi is a cozy little noodle shop run by a nice couple in Senda-machi, near the Red Cross Hospital. They specialize in Sanuki Udon noodles and pay great attention to using only the freshest, natural ingredients. [日本語]

All the noodles are made by hand on the premises by the chef who, we read, honed his trade over 11 years in Tokyo. The noodles, as you might expect, are wonderful. Their texture is firm, giving something to chew on, but also delightfully smooth. Their commitment is evidenced by the fact that they spend their day off collecting the water that will be used to make the noodles and dashi stock for the following week from a natural spring in Hatsukaichi. The soup the noodles come in is lighter than that you get at one of the many semi-fast food Sanuki udon chain restaurants that have become quite common recently, but it is delicious and additive-free.

The food at Komugi is not only tasty and healthy, it is also very reasonably-priced. Our musubi-teishoku set meal, which came with a bowl of udon of our choice, two rice balls and two small side dishes, was only ¥590.The more substantial higawari daily udon set meal (pictured below) was only ¥780.

It was clear that Komugi take pride in their organic vegetable selection, so we had to try their selection of tempura vegetables, and we were blown away by the flavors.

As well as the standard varieties of Sanuki udon dishes, Komugi also offers nabe-udon and curry udon dishes good which we would like to try on future visits. Oh, they also stock some good Japanese sake.

Take out udon and bento boxed lunches and mail order available.

No parking

Opening hours:

Weekdays: 11:00-15:00, 17:00-20:00

Saturday, Sunday & Holidays: 11:00-20:00

Closed: Wednesdays

Address: 1-80 I-chome Senda-machi, Naka-ku, HIroshima-shi

Address in Japanese: 広島市中区千田町1丁目1-80

Tel: 082-247-2046

URL: http://www.komugi-2005.com/