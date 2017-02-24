Papas Mamas is a friendly local Italian great for a casual lunch, relaxing with friends, as a family with kids, or in a group. They offer over 30 varieties of pasta dishes including some freshly-made fettuccine noodle dishes. The lunch sets are particularly good value at around 1,000 yen for appetizers, pasta (or pizza) and a drink. Add dessert for slightly more. There is often a thriving lunch crowd here as it is popular with locals.

There are many pastas, pizzas and salads available on the dinner menu to order as ala-carte dishes for under ¥1,000 or as a part of a larger set for between ¥1,980-¥3,500 yen. Add ¥1,000 on top of any course menu to include 120 minutes of an all-you-can-drink deal. The cheapest set is a selection of appetizers, salads, pizza or pasta, drink and dessert. The most expensive set includes a meat or fish main dish as well as appetizers, salads, pasta, drink and dessert.

Although I have seen many families dining here, they don’t seem to have a kids menu or set, but ordering a dish for your child off the main menu is possible at any time of day. Portions are quite reasonable and if you order a few dishes to share, you could have a great meal with a friend or group that wouldn’t cost much over ¥1,000 per person not including drinks.

My favorite pasta dishes are made with the nama fresh pasta noodles- just melt in your mouth delicious. The pizzas are also ok, but not great. As a traditionalist, I usually stick with the standard Margherita pizza which they don’t usually offer. Although a little soggy, the mushroom and garlic, basil and onion pizzas here are tasty.

The staff are always friendly and relaxed and have no problems making substitutions for items in sets or on certain dishes, so vegetarians and customers with allergies should have no trouble here. The desserts are pretty good, but if you still have room makes sure to pop next door for take-home treats from the U:ME bakery.

Getting there

Cash & Visa cards accepted

Seating for 40

Japanese Menu (Katakana) with some pictures

18 parking spaces available

Reservations, group meal plans and private bookings available upon request

Located two intersections before the turn for Hiroshima’s Asa zoo , Papas Mamas is about 20 minutes out of the city center if driving along the Astram monorail line. Follow the Astram line out of town and turn left at Kami-Yasu station (opposite Yasuda Womens University, Kindergarten and Graduate School) You will see mamas papas on the right just after a small florist.

Hours: Sometimes closed Thursdays 11:00-15:00 17:00-23:00 (L.O.22:00) Website: www.papasmamas.jp

Address: Kami-Yasu 1-chome 1-1 (a few minutes walk down from Kami-Yasu astram station)

Telephone: 082-872-8817