Hina-no-rytotei Jigozen

Treat yourself to a real taste of Japan at this beautiful sprawling kaiseki restaurant of traditional Japanese design on the waterfront near the ferry to Miyajima.

Hina-ryotei-jigozen, or simply “Jigozen” as it known to those in the area, is one of the best places in the area to enjoy amazing seasonal Japanese cuisine in beautiful surroundings, at prices you would be hard pushed to find in places like Tokyo or Kyoto.

For a deep dive into what you can expect from a night at Jigozen, take a look at Matt Jungblut’s article here. Our Michelin correspondent is not easily impressed, but he was quite bowled over by the food, ambience and service at Jigozen.

Jigozen specializes in traditional multi-course kaiseki meals. The prices of the various options differ in price mostly according to the quality of produced used.

Lunch course meals

Komachi ¥3,780

Okina ¥4,860

Tokiwa ¥5,940

Kaiseki dinner course meals

Seto ¥6,480 (8 courses)

Itsukushima ¥8,640 (8 courses)

Misen ¥10,800 (9 courses)

Chef’s Omakase dinner course meals

Hana ¥8,640 (8 courses)

Tsuki ¥10,800 (8 courses)

Hina ¥12,960 (9 courses)

One of the delights of dining at Jigozen is the surroundings. There are several beautifully simple Japanese style rooms, with both horigotatsu tatami mat and western-style seating available as well as some rooms perfect for large gatherings.

The food is, is of course, impeccable and the service is always attentively warm and welcoming.

Although reservations are preferred, Jigozen is surprisingly open to walk-ins on weekdays (they can get rather busy at weekends). They are also very open to preparing vegetarian and vegan course though one or two days notice is required.

If you would like help with making a reservation at Hina-ryotei-jigozen in English, please contact GetHiroshima at [email protected] (no commission charged).

Hina-no-ryotei Jigozen [鄙の料亭 地御前]

Address: 5-19-14 Jigozen, Hatsukaichi-shi, Hiroshima

Address in Japanese: 738-0042 広島県廿日市市地御前5-19-14

(less than one kilometer from Jigozen Hiroden station on the Miyajima line)

Tel: 0829-36-4832

URL: http://www.v-style.co.jp/shop/ryotei/jigozen_en/ [en]

Access to Jigozen