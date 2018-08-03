Hachidori-sha Social Book Cafe

Run by the friendly Erika Abiko, Hachidori-sha, or the “humming bird cafe”, is a welcoming and relaxed space that serves as something of a hub for people concerned with social issues. As you might expect from a place was put together through a crowd-funding campaign and the labor of volunteers Hachidori-sha has a strong commitment to community and community feel. As well as a place to enjoy a drink and a bite to eat, it is an excellent place for visitors to share the many complex thoughts and questions that one inevitably has after a visit to Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and Museum.

One wonderful service Hachidori-sha is that it provides regular opportunities for visitors to sit down and chat with A-bomb survivors in on the 6th, 16th & 26th of every month. The August 6th meetings are in English, but there is usually someone on hand who can help with translation and interpretation on the other days too, so international visitors are encouraged to join if they have the opportunity.

Hachidori-sha has a busy program of events which includes workshops and presentations, as well as some very interesting gatherings such as the “Bozu Bar” where you chat about the meaning of life with Buddhist monks and “Nurse Station” where you can get your blood pressure checked while enjoying a beer. Visitors are always welcome to drop in for a drink and a light food such as keema curry, bagels and salads and, on nights when there is no event scheduled, join the delightful owner at the counter of “Social Snack Erika”.

Address: 2-43 Dobashi, Naka-ku, Hiroshima-shi 〒730-0854

Tel: 082-576-4368

URL: http://hachidorisha.com/