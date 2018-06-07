High ceiling and European style for lunch, dinner or drinks on Peace Boulevard.

This well-designed minimal space with European accents is open daily for lunch and dinner, but on weekends is transformed into the Sonar del Guernica club space. With high ceilings, a bar island in the middle of the room and patio doors that open onto Peace Boulevard Guernica has a uniquely European feel. Check out @Sonar.Del.Guernica.Hiroshima on Facebook for details of their summer foam parties and more.

Opening hours:

Monday-Friday 11:30-15:00(L.O.14:30) 17:00-01:00(L.O.24:30)

Saturday & Sunday 11:30-16:00(L.O.15:30) / 17:00-02:00(L.O.01:30)