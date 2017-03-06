Everyone has their favorite izakaya secret in town, and Codomolive in Danbara is mine.

This popular spot, located east of Hijiyama Park in the Danbara district, is tucked back from the street down a narrow corridor. Once you find your way in, the friendly staff is thrilled to welcome foreigners and will even (gasp!) treat you as a local. English is limited, but there’s one charming, hand-translated menu (see below) and daily-rotating specials. Codomolive serves a diverse range of Western and traditional Japanese dishes, often with a creative twist, but always with extremely high quality ingredients and execution (without the inflated prices that often come along with that). Favorites include sashimi, crispy tiny sardine salad, fried rice with ume & shiso, pork-stuffed tempura mushrooms, and ei-hire roasted rayfin.

Opening hours: 17:00-25:00 Tuesday-Sunday

Closed: Monday

Address: 2-14-8 Danbara, Minami-ku, Hiroshima-shi, Hiroshima-ken

Address in Japanese: 〒732-0811 広島県広島市南区段原２丁目１４−８ アベニュー德 1F

Tel: 082-567-7555