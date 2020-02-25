Coffee culture has firmly taken hold in Hiroshima and with so many new cafes are popping up, it can be hard to keep up. Keep your finger on the pulse of Hiroshima’s burgeoning coffee scene at Cicane Liquid Stand in the lobby of KIRO Hotel. Here, Baristas from some of the best coffee shops in town take turns running the cool little stand daily between 8am and 5pm.

Check their socials to see Cicane Liquid Stand’s monthly schedules to catch your favorite barista.

Address: KIRO Hotel, 3-21 Mikawa-cho, Naka-ku, Hiroshima-shi

Tel: 082-545-9160