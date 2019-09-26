Akushu Cafe Parkside

Akushu (‘shake hands’) Cafe is a pleasant street level cafe on the first floor of Hiroshima Orizuru Tower with natural wooden interior and large windows that look out onto the street and terrace seating.

Located right behind the A-bomb Dome, it’s a great place to take a break when exploring the Peace Memorial Park.

Both the food and drink menu include locally sourced ingredients and some inventive interpretations of local dishes. The food menu includes “Hiroshima burgers”, “Hiroshima hot dogs”, tapas, freshly made potato chips (not French fries) and oysters prepared in a variety of ways as well as desserts.

Akushu Cafe is also the only place where you can enjoy Hiroshima’s signature dish, okonomiyaki, on a stick! You can also enjoy just a coffee, tea, soft drink or something from the bar.

Akushu Cafe

Opening hours:

Monday-Saturday 10:00-21:00 (L.O. 20:30)

Sunday or last day of consecutive National Holidays 10:00-20:00(L.O. 19:30)

Address: 1-2-1 Otemachi, Naka-ku, Hiroshima-shi 730-0051

Tel: 082-569-6802

URL: https://akushucafe.com/