The coolest place in Miyoshi’s historical district.

Converted sake brewery Himiko-kura Aka-neko (‘Red Cat’) is really atmospheric place to eat. Only open at weekends, it is the homebase of Ugawa Hiroki, author of the popular manga Asagiri-no-miko (‘Shrine of the morning mist’) set in Miyoshi.

The sensibility and creativity of its owners is evident in the way the traditional Japanese structure, layout and interior has been preserved with the addition of imaginative touches.

The main menu item is shabu-shabu, but other Japanese foods and a great selection of local sake is also on the menu.

We took shelter in Aka-kneko on a cold and rainy evening and had the whole place to ourselves. We took over a small Japanese room and warmed our damp feet under the heated kotatsu table. The convivial hostess offered to make us a special “vegetarian” (some of the dishes contained fish stock) set meal consisting of several small, very tasty dishes.

Our son was very impressed with his matcha green tea cake and the iron kettle his herb tea came in.

Himiko-kura hosts an event for cosplayers and photographers every 2nd Sunday of the month (¥1000 participation fee for cosplayers and photographers plus an order from the cafe at point during the day).

Some of the many items available on the Akaneko Himiko-kura menu

Shabu-shabu

Premium beef shabu-shabu ￥1500

Hiroshima pork shabu-shabu ￥1500

Shojin-yuba shabu-shabu ￥1300

Hiroshima Wagyu shabu-shabu ￥2800 (Set courses also available with reservation)

Extra Shabu-shabu servings

Premium beef ￥500

Hiroshima pork ￥500

Nara-yuba ￥500

Half serving of udon noodles ￥500

Zosui rice soup ¥200

A la carte

Miso egg [蔵製味付け玉子] ¥200

Bite-sized cheese [一口チーズ] ¥200

Smoked sausage [スモークソーセージ] ¥200

Hiya-yakko tofu [冷奴]¥300

Eda-mame [枝豆] ¥300

Sweet & sour pickles [蔵製野菜の甘酢漬] ¥300

Wakame-ponzu [わかめポン酢]¥300

Sashimi-konyaku [総領さしみこんにゃく] ¥400

Konyaku steak [総領こんにゃくステーキ] ¥500

Premium roast beef [蔵製ローストビーフ] ¥500

Premium roast beef salad [特製ローストビーフサラダ] ¥700

Local tofu salad [福嶋とうふサラダ] ¥500

Vegetable salad [野菜のみサラダ] ¥400

Marinated salmon [蔵製サーモンマリネ] ¥500

Marinated salmon salad [蔵製サーモンマリネサラダ] ¥700

Grilled garlic pork [豚肉ニンニク焼き] ¥700

Grilled beef tongue [牛タレ焼肉] ¥800

Herb-grilled chicken [鶏香り焼き] ¥600

Herb salt grilled chicken [鶏ハーブ塩焼き] ¥600

Curry & rice [蔵製カレーライス] ¥600

Curry & udon noodles [蔵製カレーうどん] ¥600

Curry & rice with roast beef side salad [蔵製カレーライスと小さなローストビーフサラダ] ¥700

Japanese sake

Hanayoi junmaishu (Shobara) 花酔 純米酒 ¥550

Hakuran junmai-gensghu (Mysohi) [白蘭 純米原酒] ¥600

Miwazakura junmaishu (Miyoshi) [美和桜 純米酒] ¥550

Zuikan junmai-ginjo (Miyoshi) [瑞冠 純米吟醸] ¥550

Ugo-no-tsuki junmai-ginjo (Kure) [雨後の月 純米吟醸] ¥700

Kamotsuru taruzake (Higashi-hiroshima) [賀茂鶴 樽酒] ¥550

Miwazakura karakuchi (Miyoshi) [美和桜 本醸造 辛口] ¥300/¥500

Himiko-kura also operates a beautiful guest house, also in a converted sake warehouse, called Aoi-neko (‘Blue Cat’) which would make a perfect base from which to explore Miyoshi and, of course, allow you to sample all their local sake.

Opening hours: 12:00-21:00 Saturday and Sunday only

Reservations in advance recommended for groups

Reservations possible on weekdays for groups of 4 or more

Address: 1144-1 Miyoshi-cho, Miyoshi-shi, Hiroshima

Tel/fax: 0824-63-1713

URL: http://himikokura.net/ [ja]